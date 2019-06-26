Nike Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, June 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.15B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NKE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 26 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 24 downward.

