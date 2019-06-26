Corus Entertainment -6% as profits dip in Q3

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) is 6% lower in U.S. trading after it missed profit expectations with its Q3 earnings, where revenues grew but adjusted EPS fell more than 16%.

Revenues rose 4%, boosting year-to-date growth to 3%, with TV advertising revenues up 10%.

Those were offset slightly by "lower subscriber revenues and softness in our radio segment," says CEO Doug Murphy, who notes the company's achieved its leverage target a quarter ahead of schedule.

Year-over-year comparisons were heavily impact by previous broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges of C$1.01B; on an adjusted basis, attributable net income fell to C$66.1M from C$78.1M.

Radio revenues fell nearly 4% to C$36.9M.

Profit by segment: Television, C$166.6 (up 3.6%); Radio, C$9.8M (down 14.7%).

