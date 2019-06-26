Bull predicts Amazon's one-day shipping boost

Loop Capital says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could see "significant" incremental revenue growth from its one-day shipping for Prime members.

The firm's internal survey showed half of current Prime members "indicated they are somewhat or very likely to buy more from Amazon," which could join with new Prime members to add 825 bps of incremental growth on the $141.4B in 2018 North America revenues.

Loop reaffirms its Buy rating and $2,380 price target.

Amazon shares are up 0.8% to $1,893.27.

AMZN has a Buy average Sell Side rating.