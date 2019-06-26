Williams upgraded; Kinder Morgan, Holly Energy downgraded at Ray Jay

Williams Cos. (WMB +2.9% ) is upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform with a $32 price target at Raymond James, where analyst Justin Jenkins says shares are trading at a 20% discount to his sum-of-the-parts value.

Analyst Justin Jenkins also notes attractive Transco franchise growth, upside to Northeast G&P volumes and cash flow potential from deepwater assets, among other reasons for the upgrade.

On the flip side, Jenkins downgrades Kinder Morgan (KMI +0.3% ) to Market Perform from Outperform, saying shares are up ~35% YTD and trade at an above-peer multiple despite a mixed outlook for the asset portfolio.

Jenkins also cuts Holly Energy Partners (HEP -0.9% ) to Underperform from Market Perform, saying HEP's defensive characteristics such as high minimum volume commitments, predictable cash flow and a supportive sponsor in HollyFrontier (HFC +1.7% ) should provide a premium valuation, but "that premium is slightly higher than warranted, especially relative to slower growth and higher than peer leverage."

WMB's average Sell Side Rating is Buy, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Bullish.