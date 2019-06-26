Pareteum -18.7% as Viceroy piles on short reporting

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) is 18.7% lower , pummeled by its second short call this month.

In a report referring to "The Wild West of Telecoms," Viceroy Research echoes concerns that a string of promoted customer wins show a "larger number are insignificant," and that "the companies behind them appear in no way capable of fulfilling the contract values advertised by Pareteum."

It adds that the company looks to be in breach of U.S. sanctions against Iran via providing services to Iranian MVNO Admin SMC.

The firm also argues that the 36-month backlog isn't an accurate predictor of future profits, saying that the company should have reported 73% more revenue in Q1 than it did.