Olin best Smidcap idea at Cowen as caustic soda seen rebounding

Olin (OLN +0.5% ) is tapped as 2019's top idea among small- and mid-cap stocks at Cowen, where analysts expect caustic soda pricing to rebound from a bottom in June driven by stronger demand and tighter supply, Briefing.com reports.

Cowen believes OLN presents an attractive risk/reward opportunity and a healthy dividend yield provides support while investor confidence should improve with stronger volume and pricing in the vinyl chain.

Additionally, Cowen calls Reliance Steel (RS +2.6% ) a core holding for metals and mining growth-oriented Smidcap investors, citing the company's defensive attributes including strong through cycle FCFE generation and diversified end market/product exposure.

Cowen thinks RS is ideally positioned to take advantage of organic and inorganic growth opportunities to structurally enhance its gross margin and FCFE profile and return cash to shareholders.