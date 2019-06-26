Slack +7% as new bull sees 'achievable' targets

More details from yesterday's Baird initiation of Slack (NYSE:WORK) with an Outperform rating and a $44 PT, which still has shares in motion.

Analyst William Power:"With penetration early, we are positive on the strong growth and competitive position. Valuation is rich relative to the group, though we believe the disruptive competitive position and long-term margin and free-cash-flow opportunity stand out relative to the group.”

Power thinks Slack's long-term targets of 20-30% operating margins and 30% FCF margins as achievable since the company already has strong margins and an attractive growth profile.

WORK shares are up 7% to $37.45.

Slack has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.