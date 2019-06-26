Pfizer in red as CDC advisory committee reviews patient populations for Prevnar 13

The broad selloff in the healthcare sector notwithstanding, Pfizer (PFE -2.3% ) is under additional pressure, albeit modest, in apparent reaction to a two-day meeting at the CDC Atlanta.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is discussing immunization practices for a range of vaccines, including HPV, pneumococcus, measles, rabies, pertussis, diptheria and tetanus.

Investors seem wary that the committee may vote to modify the targeted patient population for the company's pneumococcal vaccine PREVNAR 13. The specific population that may be amended appears to be adults over the age of 65.