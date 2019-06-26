BofA stops lending to private prison operators; GEO -3.5%

Bank of America (BAC +0.7% ) will stop lending to companies that run private prisons and detention centers, the bank's vice chairman, Ann Finucane told Bloomberg in an interview.

The company came to that conclusion after a review by the bank's environmental, social, and governance committee, which included consulting with civil rights leaders, criminal justice experts, and academics, as well as site visits.

BofA will stop its activities in the industry as soon as it can, while meeting contractual obligations, Finucane said.

GEO Group (GEO -3.5% ) said it expects no effect on its senior revolving credit facility, which was recently extended to May 17, 2024. The borrowing capacity under the facility remains at $900M and pricing remains unchanged.

GEO Chairman, CEO and Founder George C. Zoley said the operator of correctional, detention, and community re-entry facilities "has never managed any facilities that house unaccompanied minors, nor have we ever managed border patrol holding facilities.

"The processing centers we manage on behalf of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are not overcrowded and comply with performance-based standards, which were first established under President Barack Obama's administration," he added.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), another REIT that operates prisons and detention centers, fell 3.7% in late trading.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.8% ) took a similar action in March, and Wells Fargo (WFC -0.4% ) is stopping loans to the industry, Bloomberg reports.

Previously: JPMorgan to stop financing the prison business: Reuters (March 5)