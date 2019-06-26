ComScore slides again after financing, -9.8%

Heavy volume is still driving comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) to further record lows after Monday's private placement news, with shares down 9.8% today to $5.50.

The stock finished yesterday 18% lower , with Loop Capital expressing concerns about potential dilution.

Volume is about 267% of normal today alongside William Blair adding an opinion: The placement should remove some uncertainty about the need for capital, but "the cost of the financing is a little disappointing." The firm's sticking with a Market Perform considering there are avenues to new growth.