Title insurers' Texas rate cut effect should be minimal, KBW says

First American Financial (FAF -3.6% ) sees Texas title rates cut by 4.9% starting in September, according to a note from KBW analysts led by Bose George.

KBW estimates the move could reduce total premiums by about 75 basis points; increased escrow fees may help offset the reduction, FAF said.

"We do not expect the earnings impact of this fee reduction in Texas to be meaningful for title insurance company earnings," the analysts wrote.