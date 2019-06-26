Eldorado Gold upgraded at J.P. Morgan following gold 'break out'

Eldorado Gold (EGO +5% ) outgains most of its peers today after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Neutral from Underweight, as analyst John Bridges says the yellow metal's "break out" in price has "put a different complexion" on the company.

Gold's gain, "while not opening the floodgates of new funds for miners," has at least reminded investors about the sector, Bridges says, also noting the more pro-business New Democracy party has been leading in Greek polling all year ahead of elections in July.

Bridges has a $6 price target on the U.S.-listed EGO stock and a C$8 target on the Canadian-listed shares.