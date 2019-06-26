Charter shuffles exec responsibilities amid retirements

Charter Communications (CHTR -0.7% ) today announced a slew of leadership changes across various units, backfilling from planned retirements.

The company's giving more oversight to Chief Financial Officer Chris Winfrey, including the large enterprise business (Spectrum Enterprise) and ad business (Spectrum Reach). Spectrum Enterprise chief Phil Meeks will retire in January.

Meanwhile, Chief Product Officer Rich DiGeronimo will get the additional title of Technology Officer as he adds oversight of Engineering and IT; Executive VP of IT/Engineering Jim Blackley will retire in 2020.

And Cliff Hagan will become executive VP of Customer Operations, succeeding Kathleen Mayo, who will retire in August.