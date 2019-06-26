Arm confirms Apple hired its chip engineer

SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) ARM confirms to Bloomberg that Apple hired away Mike Filippo last month.

Filippo was one of ARM's top chip engineers working on its mobile and server chips. He worked at ARM for a decade after stints at Intel and AMD.

Earlier this year, Apple lost Gerard Williams III, who was the senior director of platform architecture. Williams had joined Apple in 2010 from ARM and led the development of numerous A-series processors.

Apple is currently migrating its Mac line to ARM processors to reduce its dependence on Intel, and analysts predict the transition will start by next year.