FAA identifies new potential risk on Boeing 737 MAX - Reuters

Boeing (BA +1.6% ) pared gains into the close following a Reuters report that the Federal Aviation Administration has found a "potential risk" that the company must fix before the 737 MAX can return to service.

The risk was discovered during a simulator test last week, which likely will prevent BA from running a certification test flight until at least July 8, according to the report.

Update: BA discloses the FAA has asked it to address a specific condition of flight not covered by planned software changes; the company says it is working on the required software to address the FAA's request.