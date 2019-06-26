GE machinists oppose tentative labor deal

General Electric's (GE +0.5% ) machinists union comes out against the tentative labor contract reached earlier this week, potentially hurting the company's attempt to avoid labor unrest during a difficult period.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, one of 11 unions representing 6,600 workers that would be covered by the labor deal, has workers in GE's aviation and healthcare businesses but not the company's struggling power unit.

The IAM says workers would lose some overtime they now receive when starting shifts early or staying late at jet engine factories.