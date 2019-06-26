Credit Suisse sees healthy profits for GM

Credit Suisse starts off coverage on General Motors (NYSE:GM) with an Outperform rating in a note published after the market closed.

"While concerns of late cycle pressures in North America (GM’s core market) are largely responsible for the stock’s challenged valuation, we believe GM can maintain healthy total company profits," updates the firm.

"Most notably, although late cycle pressures will limit upside, we believe North America margins can remain at or near 10%, with trucks remaining the profit engine for GM, and also supported by cost actions. The healthy profits, plus reduced capital intensity, provide GM with a positive FCF trajectory."

Credit Suisse assigns a price target of $48 vs. the consensus sell-side PT of $46.89.