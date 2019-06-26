Credit Suisse sees 30% upside on Ford

Credit Suisse launches coverage on Ford (NYSE:F) with an Outperform rating as part of note published after the market closed.

While the firm doesn't expect Ford to hits its long-term targets, a solid recovery is anticipated.

"With Ford starting to show signs of progress from its redesign initiatives, we believe the EBIT trajectory is quite positive, and we see upside to consensus. Our forecast of EBIT recovering to $9.6bn by 2020 would mark a significant recovery from 2018 EBIT of $7bn, while our 2020 EPS estimate of $1.65 would mark significant upside vs. consensus of $1.44."

CS sets a price target of $13 on Ford to rep +30% upside potential and stand well clear of the sell-side consensus PT of $10.77.