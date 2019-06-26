H.B. Fuller down ~4% on Q2 earnings miss; lowers FY19 outlook

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) dips 4.2% AH, as the company reports Q2 revenue of ~$760M, down ~4% Y/Y, while organic revenue growth was ~1% due to Engineering Adhesives, partially offset by lower construction-related volumes

Pricing was a positive contributor to organic revenue growth, however total volumes was down year over year

Adj. gross profit margin was up 90bps to 28.9% driven by positive pricing contribution, improved business mix, synergies from integration of Royal Adhesives and lower raw material costs.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16% increased ~50bps .

The company had cash balance of ~$100M and total debt of ~$2.2B; cash flow from operations was $77M.

The company lowered guidance for FY19 EPS to $3.10-3.30, down from $3.15-3.45, with adj EBITDA of ~$455M - $465M compared with prior guidance of $465M - $485M

Expects 2019 organic sales growth of ~1 to 2%, with forex expected to have negative impact on reported revenues of 3 to 4%, and divestiture of surfactants business is forecasted to impact sales by ~0.5%

