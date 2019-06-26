Aclaris' ATI-502 flunks mid-stage alopecia areata study

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is set for a significant down move on the heels of a failed Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ATI-502 in patients with an autoimmune disorder characterized by hair loss called alopecia areata.

The study did not meet the primary or secondary endpoints due to high rates of disease resolution in the vehicle (placebo) arm.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

Shares will resume trading at 4:30 pm ET.