KB Home +4.2% as fiscal Q2 EPS beats

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) jumps 4.2% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q2 EPS of 51 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 38 cents.

Net order value for the quarter ended May 31, 2019 rose 13% Y/Y to $1.53B, driven by double-digit order growth in each of its four regions.

"We are confident we can produce further improvement in our results in the second half of this year," said Chairman, President, and CEO Jeffrey Mezger.

Q2 total revenue of $1.02B, exceeding the consensus estimate of $933.5M, declined from $1.10B a year ago.

Average selling price in the quarter fell 8% Y/Y to $367,700, mainly due to a shift in geographic mix of homes delivered and a changing mix of communities in its West Coast region.

Cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders improved to 15% from 18%.

Ending backlog value decreased to $2.17B from $2.24B.

Average community count increased 17% to 252.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

