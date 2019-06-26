Wedbush out bearish on Intel

Wedbush starts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at Underperform with a $37.50 price target, a 22% downside. The firm started rival AMD at Outperform.

Intel shares are down 0.9% after hours to $47.78.

INTC has a Hold average Sell Side rating.

Update with more details from the note:

Analyst Matthew Bryson thinks INTC's recent road map execution struggles and cyclical downturns in its key markets "create an uncertain future with downside risk to estimates."

In the near-term, Bryson says Intel faces headwinds from the U.S. ban on Huawei and general macro concerns.