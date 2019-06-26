Verrica's VP-102 shows positive effect in mid-stage study; shares up 6% after hours

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) announces positive results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, COVE-1, evaluating VP-102 for the treatment of verruca vulgaris (common warts).

51% (n=18/35) of patients in Cohort 2 treated with VP-102, a 0.7% solution of cantharidin, showed complete clearance of all warts at day 84.

On the safety front, VP-102 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events observed.

The company plans to request an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to clarify a registration path. It plans to file a U.S. marketing application later this year for molluscum contagiosum.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, June 27, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.