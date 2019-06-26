Stocks slip as investors lack conviction ahead of U.S.-China talks

Stocks gave up early gains to finish mostly in the red - with the S&P 500 falling for the fourth straight session - as advances in energy and tech stocks were offset by a drop in healthcare shares.

The market failed to sustain early strength from Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's optimistic tone about the prospects for a U.S.-China trade deal, although he simply recycled statements from previous months that the U.S. was 90% close to a deal.

The broader market finished little changed, but there were some big moves in specific sectors, with the defensive-oriented utilities (-2.2%), real estate (-2%), consumer staples (-1.4%) and health care (-1.3%) groups falling sharply.

The cyclical energy (+1.5%), information technology (+1.1%), consumer discretionary (+0.4%) and industrials (+0.2%) sectors were the only groups to finish higher.

Today's energy sector gains were fueled by higher crude oil prices, with August WTI settling +2.7% to $59.38/bbl, after the U.S. government reported bullish data on crude inventories.

The tech sector was helped by strength in shares of Apple and many of the semiconductor stocks after Micron reported strong quarterly results and better than expected guidance.

U.S. Treasury prices ended lower, driving the two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.78% and the 10-year yield 6 bps higher to 2.05%.