Veon wins approval of Global Telecom buyout after tax settlement

Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) trimmed its offer to buy out minority stakeholders in its Global Telecom Holding to 5.08 Egyptian pounds per share, after taking into account a tax settlement of an issue with the Egyptian government.

That's down from a prior offer of 5.30 pounds/share, and amounts to about $607M.

Egypt approved the deal after the $136M tax settlement. Completion will mean direct ownership for Veon of its assets in Pakistan, Algeria and Bangladesh.

Fully consolidating GTH will help Veon with regional cash flows in order to do deals, according to Chief Financial Officer Trond Westlie, with the chance to avoid bureaucratic hang-ups from GTH's minority holders. (h/t Bloomberg)