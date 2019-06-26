Higher costs ding National Beverage

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) reports net income fell to $141M for the fiscal year ending on April 27 from $150M a year ago.

The company says net income was impacted by increased aluminum costs primarily due to tariffs, increased manufacturing costs, higher shipping and marketing spending and a $4.3M one-time reduction of FY 2018 income tax expense resulting from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Shares are down 1.59% in AH trading to $41.55.

