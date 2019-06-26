Herman Miller pops ~8% after Q4 earnings beat

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) rises 7.9% AH as Q4 results came in above expectations; the company says that strong demand was a clear highlight of results as the quarter set all-time records for quarterly and annual net sales.

Reported sales increased ~9% to $671M, and on organic basis, net sales and orders increased by 7.6% Y/Y and 6.4%, respectively,

Gross margin improves slightly by 10bps to 37%, and adj. operating margin expands ~140bps to 9.9% on almost stagnant operating expenses at $183M, despite sales increase.

The Company ended the quarter with cash & cash equivalents of $159.2M; cash flow generated from operations was $85.9M.

For Q1 2020, the company expects net sales in the range of $650M - $670M, with diluted EPS of $0.77 - $0.81.

Previously: Herman Miller EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (June 26)