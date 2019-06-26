Esperion closes $200M funding deal

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) inks an agreement with Oberland Capital Management LLC for $200M in funding based on revenues of bempedoic acid and the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combo tablet.

Under the terms of the deal, the company will receive $125M upfront, $25M on FDA approval and $50M, at Esperion's option, after commercial launch. It will reacquire all the revenue rights upon repayment. The initial repayment rate will be mid-single digit which will drop to less than 1% upon the achievement of certain revenue targets.

Shares are off a fraction after hours.