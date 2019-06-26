WashREIT to sell 8 retail assets, buy 1 multifamily; cuts 2019 guidance

WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) agrees to sell eight retail assets under two separate agreements and to acquire a multifamily asset.

Updates 2019 core FFO per share guidance to $1.68-$1.72 from its previous range of $1.74-$1.78.

The first sale agreement pertains to five retail assets totaling ~800K square feet and is expected to generate gross proceeds of ~$485M.

The second sale pact provides for the disposition of WashREIT's power center assets -- Center at Hagerstown, Frederick Crossing, and Frederick County Square, all in MD -- totaling ~850K square feet; expects to announce gross proceeds upon completion of transaction.

Blended estimated capitalization rate for the sale of its eight retail assets is ~6.2%.

WashREIT agrees to acquire an urban-fill value-add multifamily asset by late-July for ~$70M and closed today on the previously announced sale of Quantico Corporate Center for gross proceeds of $33M.