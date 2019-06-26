Butters to give up CEO role at Navigator, succeeded by Deans

Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) names board member Henry Deans as its new CEO effective August 22, succeeding David Butters, who will give up the CEO role but continue as Chairman.

Deans most recently was COO at Johnson Matthey after serving three years as an executive at Agrium prior to its merger with Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan to form Nutrien; for the previous decade, he held a series of positions as the chief executive of multiple affiliates and directly owned subsidiaries of INEOS Group.

Butters has been Chairman, CEO and President of NVGS since 2008 after serving as Managing Director of Lehman Brothers Inc. from 1969 to 2008.