Pier 1 Imports tanks on lower Q1 sales and wider losses

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) sinks 15.5% AH, as the company reports more than expected Q1 losses; sales decreased 15.5% Y/Y $314.3M and comparable sales was down 13.5% due to lower average customer spend, which is primarily attributable to changes in merchandise mix, as well as decreased store traffic; operated 967 stores, a decrease of 30 from last year.

The company says that sales and margins remained under pressure in Q1 and anticipate this will continue through Q2.

PIR says it remains on track to achieve benefits of $100M-$110M through cost cutting actions and expense savings realized in H2 are expected to be absorbed by reduced gross margins rather than driving the full year net income and EBITDA recapture as previously outlined.

Gross margin compresses ~720bps to 25.1%; reports wider operating loss of $76.6M compared to loss of $31.3M last year.

The company ended the quarter with inventories of $327.2M and $30.5M of cash and cash equivalents

Previously: Pier 1 Imports EPS misses by $8.47, misses on revenue (June 26)