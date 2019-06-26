Liquidia amends collaboration with Glaxo

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) has amended its collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) allowing it to develop and commercialize thee additional PRINT-based therapeutics delivered via inhalation. It can acquire the rights for additional programs contingent on GSK signoff.

Liquidia will owe milestone payments and royalties to GSK for all drugs developed under the amended contract beginning with the launch of Phase 3 studies.

PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables independent control over the size, shape and chemical composition of highly uniform drug particles.