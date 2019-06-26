China Finance Online Q1 loss narrows, ad revenue improves

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Q1 bottom-line loss of $3.38M, or 12 cents per ADS, narrowed from $5.58M, or 23 cents per ADS, in the year-ago quarter.

Compares with Q4 2018 net loss of $5.90M, or 19 cents per ADS.

Q1 net revenue of $9.86M declined from $13.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue by segment vs. year-ago quarter: