China Finance Online Q1 loss narrows, ad revenue improves

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Q1 bottom-line loss of $3.38M, or 12 cents per ADS, narrowed from $5.58M, or 23 cents per ADS, in the year-ago quarter.
Compares with Q4 2018 net loss of $5.90M, or 19 cents per ADS.
Q1 net revenue of $9.86M declined from $13.3M in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue by segment vs. year-ago quarter:
Financial services $4.5M vs. $6.7M;
Financial information and advisory $3.2M vs. $4.9M;
Advertising services $2.0M vs. $1.7M.
Conference call at 8:00 PM ET.
Previously: China Finance Online reports Q1 results (June 26)
