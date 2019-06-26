More on Worthington Q4 earnings

Worthington reports Q4 sales decline 8% Y/Y to $938.8M, primarily due to lower sales in Steel Processing & Pressure Cylinders segment sales, partially offset by higher Engineered Cabs revenues.

Steel Processing sales of $584.4M was down 10% driven by lower direct volume, partially offset by higher direct average selling prices.

Pressure Cylinders sales declined 5% to $322.3M due to the impact of divestitures; excluding divestitures, net sales were relatively flat as lower volumes in consumer and industrial products were partially offset by higher average selling prices, along with improved volume & product mix in the remaining oil & gas equipment facilities.

Engineered Cabs sales expanded 18% to $32.1M on higher volume and average selling prices.

The company ended the quarter with debt at $749.3M and cash balance of $92.4M .

The company expects steel pricing and softening automotive market to be headwinds for the remaining 2019.

is marginally down 1.5% in AH

