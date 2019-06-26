Alaska's proposed Pebble Mine gets EPA lifeline

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) soared 26% in today's trade after the Environmental Protection Agency said it would reconsider an Obama administration decision that had stopped development of the company's Pebble Mine in Alaska.

The EPA's general counsel signed a memo today directing staff to reconsider the 2014 decision that restricted the mine's disposal plans.

The EPA at the time said the project would be too harmful to streams that flow into Bristol Bay, which hosts the world's largest salmon fishery.

The Pebble Mine would, if brought online, produce 70M tons of gold, molybdenum and copper ore per year.