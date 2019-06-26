Mexican power utility to seeks arbitration over pipeline contract

Mexico's state-run electricity utility CFE says it will seek arbitration to annul some clauses in a contract for a $2.5B undersea natural gas pipeline built by TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) and Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) iEnova unit to supply its gas-fueled power plants.

The pipeline, which runs under the Gulf of Mexico from Brownsville, Tex., to the Mexican port of Tuxpan, recently was completed with capacity to transport 2.6B cf/day of natural gas to be delivered to CFE under a 25-year service contract, but the country's new government wants to revise the pipeline contract, saying it favors private operators at the expense of the state company.

The arbitration decision "could affect investor perception regarding the certainty of contracts signed" and could delay the startup of commercial operations on the pipeline, says Grupo Financiero Banorte.