U.S. coal generation fell to 47-year low in April

U.S. power generation from coal during April hit its lowest monthly total in at least 47 years, falling 23.4% from March to 60.1M MWH and 18.1% lower than the year-ago month, the Energy Information Administration reported.

Coal made up just 20.4% of the power generation in April, while natural gas generation was at 34.9%, compared with 24.3% of U.S. generation from coal and 33% from gas in April a year ago.

Natural gas generation in April rose 3.5% Y/Y to 102.94M MWh, the highest power generation from gas in the month of April in over 47 years.

Generation from renewables, including hydro and solar, shot up 23.2% to 68.5M MWh vs. 22.1% a year ago; it was the first time ever that power generation from renewables were higher than coal in a month.

Coal likely will return as the second biggest source of U.S. electricity after natural gas this summer, as units down for springtime maintenance return to service and demand peaks, but the trend appears to show renewable energy eclipsing coal in the future as more wind and solar farms are deployed.

