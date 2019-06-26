Equinor to take over Arctic oil project from OMV

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) signs an agreement with OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) to take over development of the latter's challenging Wisting oil discovery in the Norwegian Sea.

The companies say EQNR will assume responsibility for the development of the 440M-barrel field, with OMV picking up as operator again once the field comes onstream.

Wisting is considered to be at the limits of the industry's capability due to its Arctic location and geological conditions; before today's announcement, OMV had aimed to approve a development concept next year.

EQNR is making the move despite criticism of its partnership with Eni in developing Goliat, the only producing oil project in the Norwegian Barents Sea.