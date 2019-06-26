U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal follow Nucor with price hikes

U.S. Steel (X +2.1% ) and ArcelorMittal (MT +4.6% ) raise prices for flat-rolled steel products by $40/st following a similar move yesterday by Nucor (NUE +1.5% ).

USS-POSCO Industries, a joint venture between U.S. Steel and South Korea's POSCO (PKX +0.1% ), also announced a $40/ton increase for HRC pickled and oiled, CRC and HDG products at its finishing mill in northern California.

The formal price increases come as hot rolled coil prices fell yesterday for a 12th straight week to $521.75/st, as assessed by Argus.

The price increase is a step in the right direction, says Jefferies analyst Martin Englert, who includes NUE and X among his top stock picks in the space; others such as BofA's Timna Tenners have advised to avoid NUE due to concerns of a persistent steel supply glut in 2020-21.

ETF: SLX