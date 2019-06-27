DJIA futures turn lower

Following solid overnight gains in Asia, U.S. futures are suggesting the first positive session in five for the S&P 500, though the DJIA turned lower by 90 points as shares of Boeing weighed on the index.

The FAA on Wednesday said it found a new issue with the 737 Max that the planemaker must address before it lifts the national grounding order. BA shares fell 5% premarket on the news.

President Trump further announced that a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart could lead to a trade deal, but warned that he was prepared to impose tariffs on virtually all remaining Chinese imports if talks once again faltered.