U.S.-China truce report bolsters futures

Following solid overnight gains in Asia and Europe, U.S. futures are suggesting the first positive session in five for the S&P 500, while the DJIA advances by 93 points .

The South China Morning Post reports that U.S. and China officials are preparing G20 press releases that would indicate a delay in new tariffs and a commitment to extended dialogue, while President Trump suggested that a fresh round of tariffs on China-made goods, if applied, would only bet set at 10%, rather than 25%.