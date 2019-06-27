U.S.-China truce report bolsters futures

Following solid overnight gains in Asia and Europe, U.S. futures are suggesting the first positive session in five for the S&P 500, while the DJIA advances by 93 points.
The South China Morning Post reports that U.S. and China officials are preparing G20 press releases that would indicate a delay in new tariffs and a commitment to extended dialogue, while President Trump suggested that a fresh round of tariffs on China-made goods, if applied, would only bet set at 10%, rather than 25%.
Bucking a months-long downtrend, profits for China's industrial companies was also reported to have risen 1.1% in May on improving sales and better margins, leading the Shanghai Composite to close up 0.7%.
