Big business targeted during Democratic debates

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts led the anti-corporate charge early in the first Democratic presidential debate last night, vowing to break up monopolies and saying the U.S. economy was skewed toward the rich.

Asked about Warren’s plan to force Facebook, Amazon and Google to sell companies they had purchased, Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey said he did not disagree, and also called out firms like Halliburton and Amazon, saying it was time to change the fact they "pay nothing in taxes."

"General Motors got a tax cut. General Motors got a bailout. And then they have the audacity to move a new car that they’re going to produce to Mexico," Representative Tim Ryan from Ohio added later in the debate.

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee said he also supported unions, noting the huge disparity in wages between chief executives and line workers.