Qudian prices upsized offering of $300M convertible senior notes

Qudian (NYSE:QD) has priced upsized offering of $300M (from $250M) of convertible senior notes due July 1, 2026.

The Company intends to grant the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $45M of the notes.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 1.00% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on July 1 and January 1 of each year, beginning on January 1, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds to pay the cost of certain capped call transactions and for general corporate purposes, including strategic investments in complementary businesses, development of our open platform and potential share repurchases.

