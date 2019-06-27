RMR Group announces secondary offering of 7,942,245 common shares

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT), Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) and Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) to sell 2,503,777, 2,801,060 and 2,637,408 shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Class A common stock at $40.00 per Common Share.

The settlement of this offering is expected to occur on July 1.

The selling shareholders will bear all the costs and expenses related to this offering.

Selling shareholders to receive all of the net proceeds which will be used to pay down debt at each respective company.

RMR will not receive any proceeds from this offering.