Peak Resorts reports strong early momentum for 2019-2020 season

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) reports organic revenue rose 11% Y/Y in FQ4 and adjusted EBITDA was 14% higher. Revenue and EBITDA grew 53% and 72% during the quarter, respectively, including the Snow Time acquisition.

The company says season pass sales for 2019-2020 were very strong through the discounted sales window, up 20.8% on a unit basis and 19.8% on a dollar basis over the prior year. Looking at the summer and fall seasons, Peak Resorts expects to benefit from a packed event schedule that will leverage its resorts to generate revenue during our seasonally slow periods.

