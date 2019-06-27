Insmed closes stock offering

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) has closed its public offering of an additional 1,442,307 common shares pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option.

The underwriters were granted 30-day options to purchase up to an additional 1,042,307 and 400,000 common shares from Insmed and William H. Lewis, the Company's Chairman and CEO, respectively, at $26/share.

The net proceeds of $25.6M will be used to commercialize and develop ARIKAYCE; fund further clinical development of INS1007 and INS1009; business expansion activities; working capital; debt repayment and for other general corporate purposes.