Visa introduces APIs to allow installment payment plans

Visa (NYSE:V) starts a pilot program that will allow participating issuers and merchants to offer their customers an installment payment option at checkout using a Visa card.

With Visa's installment solutions, Visa cardholders will have the option to divide their total purchase amount into smaller, equal payments over a defined time period on qualifying purchases, at the store and online or while traveling abroad.

Scheduled to be available to clients and partners in January 2020.

“We expect installments to become a foundational method of payment at checkout for both domestic and cross-border commerce payment transactions," said Sam Shrauger, Visa's senior vice president, global head of issuer and consumer solutions.