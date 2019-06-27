Accenture -1.8% despite beats, raised guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) -1.8% reports Q3 beats with in-line Q4 guidance and a raised FY19 outlook.

Q3 revenue breakdown: Consulting, $6.24B (consensus: $6.16B); Outsourcing, $4.86B (consensus: $4.85B).

Gross margin was 31.8% versus the 31.4% estimate and 31.2% in last year's quarter.

Operating cash flow totaled $2.12B and FCF was $1.98B.

The Q4 view has revenue of $10.85-11.15B (consensus: $11.02B). FY19 expects revenue growth of 8-9% (was: 6.5-8.5%) and EPS of $7.28-7.35 (consensus: $7.31; was: $7.18-7.32).

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.