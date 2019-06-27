McCormick reaffirms sales outlook and increased adjusted EPS outlook for FY2019

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales rose 3% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Segment revenue: Consumer: $764.1M (-1%); Flavor Solutions: $537.8M (+1%).

Gross margin rate improved 30 bps to 39.1%.

Segment operating income: Consumer: $137.8M (+7%); Flavor Solutions: $77.4M (+2%).

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 80 bps to 16.5%.

Income from unconsolidated operations advanced 28.4% to $9.5M.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +1% to +3% (+3% to +5% in constant currency); Operating income: +8% to +10%; Adjusted operating income: +6% to +8%; Tax rate: ~21%; Diluted EPS: $5.09 to $5.19; Adjusted diluted EPS: $5.20 to $5.30.

MKC -1.08% premarket.

Previously: McCormick EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (June 27)