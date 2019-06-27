AMC Entertainment tops goals for subscription service

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) updates on the AMC Stubs A-List on the one-year anniversary of the subscription service.

The company says AMC Stubs A-List has 860,129 members.

AMC set an initial goal of 500,000 members after one year and a second goal of 1 million by June 26, 2020.

"Based on our research and best estimations at the time, those goals seemed aggressive but attainable heading into the launch of the program. Given the overwhelmingly positive moviegoer reception we received the moment A-List was announced, it quickly became clear the program would exceed those expectations. Indeed, we crossed 500,000 members within four-and-a-half months, and now sit at more than 860,000 members today," notes AMC CEO Adam Aron.

A-List is priced at $19.95 per month plus tax in 34 states and $21.95 plus tax in 11 states and the District of Columbia. Guests in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York pay $23.95 per month plus tax.

AMC +1.06% premarket to $9.55.

Source: Press Release